Jared’s Ice Cream Friday: Legato Gelato

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the latest installment of Jared’s Ice Cream Friday, Good Morning Nashville checked out Legato Gelato in Edgehill Village.

The word legato is an anagram of gelato and a musical term meaning smooth and connected.

Their soft and creamier version of ice cream is downright delectable and all 12 of their flavors are homemade.

“Our Sicilian pistachio is, in fact real Sicilian pistachio. We get those from Italy, they are extremely delicious with a very unique and subtle flavor,” said owner Terri Ann Nicholls.

“We use only pistachio, we are not using any almond extract or vanilla extract, the taste you get is from the nut,” Nicholls added.

Legato Gelato also has a combination for coffee lovers called the affagato, which is a pressed Italian coffee with gelato.

The shop opened in 2012. It is located in the old White Way Cleaner building in Edgehill at 1200 Villa Place. Click here for more information.

