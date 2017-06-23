In heartbreaking video, girl begs mother for quiet after Castile shooting

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — In the moments after a Minnesota police officer fatally shot Philando Castile, his handcuffed girlfriend began screaming in the back of a patrol car as her 4-year-old daughter begged her to stop.

Squad car video from the July 2016 shooting shows Diamond Reynolds and her daughter in the cruiser, the Star Tribune reported Wednesday. In the video, the young girl repeatedly told her mother to keep quiet.

“Mom, please stop cussing and screaming cause I don’t want you to get shooted,” the girl said. Reynolds responded by asking for a kiss.

“I can keep you safe,” the girl told Reynolds at one point. “It’s OK,” Reynolds said before the girl begins to cry.

The video was among thousands of files released Wednesday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez, 29, was acquitted Friday of manslaughter in Castile’s death.

Castile, 32, was shot following a traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights after informing Yanez he had a gun. Reynolds and the girl were both in the car at the time of the shooting.

The incident gained widespread attention because Reynolds livestreamed the gruesome aftermath of the shooting on Facebook.

Yanez testified that Castile ignored his commands not to pull out his gun and he feared for his life. Reynolds told authorities that Castile was reaching for his wallet, not the gun.

Castile had a permit to carry the weapon.

At another point in the video, the child asks her mother not to remove her handcuffs. Reynolds assures her that nothing else will happen that night.

“I wish this town was safer … I don’t want it to be like this anymore” the girl said.

“Tell that to the police, OK?” Reynolds asked. “When they come and get me, tell them you wish that they didn’t have to kill people.”

Video released earlier this week shows the shooting from the dash camera of a police cruiser.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez: “Hello sir. The reason I pulled you over was your break lights are out so ya’ll have one active break light and that’s your passenger side one, your third break light which is the one up here on the top, that’s gonna be out. Do you have your license and insurance?” Philando Castile: “I have to tell you I have a firearm on me.” Officer Jeronimo Yanez: “OK don’t reach for it then. Don’t pull it out.” Philando Castile: “I’m not pulling it out.” Officer Jeronimo Yanez: “Don’t” (Nats of officer firing seven shots) Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds: “You just killed my boyfriend. He wasn’t reaching for it.” Officer Jeronimo Yanez: “Don’t pull it out!” Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds: “He wasn’t! Oh my God. Oh my God” Officer Jeronimo Yanez: “F*** don’t move!” Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds: “Oh my God I’m shaking. Don’t move baby.” Officer Jeronimo Yanez: “Get the baby girl out of here. Don’t move. F***. (indistinguishable commands into radio) Code 3 shots fired. F***. Code 3” Nats of Diamond Reynolds live streaming the aftermath on Facebook live Officer Jeronimo Yanez shouting several expletives “Ma’am just keep your hands where they are. F***. I told him not to reach for it. I told him to get his hands up.” Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds: “You asked him to get his ID sir, his driver’s license.” Officer Jeronimo Yanez: “Keep your hands where they are please.” Additional officer arriving taking Diamond Reynolds into custody: “Ma’am exit the car right now with your hands up. Let’s see your hands exit now. Keep them up.”