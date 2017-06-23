Homicides up 63% from 2016 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville has undergone a violent week.

In a span of 36 hours, there have been four homicides in Davidson County.

As for 2017; the city has seen more homicides in 2017 than at this time last year.

Early Thursday morning, a man was shot to death in west Nashville. Another man was stabbed on Murfreesboro Pike in South Nashville.

Later that afternoon, Ahmad Osborne was shot and killed on Glastonbury road in South Nashville.

Overnight, Suzanne Daughtery died as police believe her husband killed her. Then, in an attempt to kill himself and their nine-year-old daughter, he set their home on fire. Gary Daughtery, and their daughter, are listed in critical condition according the Metro police.

These murders bring the total number of homicides in 2017 to 57. Compared to last year at this time, there were 35 homicides, a 63 percent increase.

This year, East Nashville has had the largest increase in homicides.

13 people have been killed in the East Precinct, compared to three this time last year.

Metro police are increasing patrols.

They are also planning to add walking patrols in the Cayce Homes area which has seen a number of fatal shootings.

The walking patrols will be funded through a grant from the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency, who owns the Cayce Homes.