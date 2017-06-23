Animal Control seizes dog after it ‘aggressively charged’ at Gallatin officer

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A dog was “secured” by Sumner County Animal Control in Gallatin after a neighbor reported it was running at large in a neighborhood.

The police department says they arrived to the Ironwood Drive area when the neighbor told Animal Control he might have to shoot the dog due to its viciousness.

According to a press release, an officer made contact with the dog’s owner, who didn’t know where the dog was and reportedly said the dog was probably running loose again.

Police say the officer walked to the owner’s driver while she tried to find her dog when the officer was “aggressively charged” by the large Rottweiler.

The officer reportedly defended himself by firing a single shot. The dog was not hit.

The Gallatin Police Department says it has a recorded history of calls regarding the Rottweiler running at large beginning in 2015. Four of those calls happened this year.

The dog’s owner was cited on three prior occasions for “dog running at large,” including one warning, a press release states.

On one occasion, a construction worker was injured while fleeing from the dog and another report was taken regarding the dog attacking an animal.

Police also say neighbors have reported being trapped in their homes due to their fear of the dog’s aggressiveness and the dog’s past history.

The investigation is still on going and the dog has been secured by Animal Control.