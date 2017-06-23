$20K in reward money given out for help catching Georgia inmates

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia authorities have given $10,000 apiece to two Tennessee households for help catching two inmates accused of killing their guards while escaping from a prison bus.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in an email Friday that the agency decided to equally split the $20,000 portion of the reward it had offered.

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said the recipients’ names are being withheld at their request.

A total of $130,000 was offered for information leading to the arrest of Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe. It wasn’t immediately clear if or when other parts of the reward would be distributed.

The two Georgia prisoners face charges including murder in the June 13 killings of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue. They were arrested two days later in Tennessee.