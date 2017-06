NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a crash between a van and an oil transport vehicle Friday afternoon in West Nashville.

It happened around 12:50 p.m. on the Interstate 40 East entrance ramp from Charlotte Avenue.

The victim’s identity has yet to be released. Authorities have not said if anyone else was injured.

Details on how the crash happened weren’t immediately known.

