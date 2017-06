SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died after a tractor trailer crash that happened Friday afternoon.

A single tractor-trailer crash happened on Interstate 40 westbound near mile marker 263.

The right lane is currently closed and will be until midnight.

Traffic, at one point, was backed up ten miles.

The vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, but remained upright.

