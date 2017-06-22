Two Lebanon men arrested, charged with selling Black Tar Heroin

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Lebanon men are behind bars after being charged with selling Black Tar Heroin.

The arrests came as the result of a two month joint investigation between the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lebanon Police Department.

On Wednesday, Drug Unit members arrested Giovani Lucio Delgadillo-Gutierrez, 32, and Brandon Yobani Eraristo Torres, 31.

Both men have been the focus of an ongoing investigation into the sale of narcotics within Wilson County and surrounding areas.

The suspects were part of a takedown operation, which authorities say resulted in the finding of 37 grams of Black Tar Heroin.

A search warrant was then executed at a home on Red Bud Drive, Lebanon, where police said additional drugs and paraphernalia were found.

The Metro Nashville Police Department assisted in the investigation, as the suspects also committed illegal drug activity in Nashville.

After being processed at the Wilson County Jail, both suspects were taken to the Davidson County Jail for additional charges.