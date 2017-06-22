Tropical Storm Cindy to bring heavy rain to Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Middle Tennessee after making landfall early Thursday morning.

Bands of rain will rotate around the storm, creating downpours off and on throughout Thursday.

Stay on top of the incoming weather with our interactive radar at wkrn.com/radar.

The rain is expected to last through Friday and into early Saturday morning.

Since this is a tropical system, isolated tornadoes are possible.Click here for all weather alerts.

The main concern will be the potential for flooding. Overall rainfall totals from Thursday to Saturday will range from three to four inches with even higher amounts possible.

Click here for complete coverage of Tropical Storm Cindy.

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe or wintry weather strikes. Download: Apple | Google Play

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.