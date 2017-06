NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex near the Nashville airport.

Authorities were called to the Parliament Place Apartments on Glastonbury Road shortly before 3 p.m.

Police on the scene said nearby Massman Drive is closed to drivers for the time being.

There’s no word at this time if anyone was injured. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.