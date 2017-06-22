Preds to begin 2017-18 season against Boston, Pittsburgh

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Predators are opening the 2017-18 season with two road games against Boston and Pittsburgh.

The team released the schedule for their 20th season, which begins on Oct. 5, Thursday afternoon.

After two road games, the Preds will head back to Nashville for a two-day home stand against Philadelphia, with the raising of the Western Conference Champion Banner, and Dallas.

Team officials say the month of October sees the Preds face off against nine different opponents, two of which were postseason rivals during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoff run.

Three of the four final games of the regular season take place on the road from April 1 to April 5, with the team making a final trip to clash with opponents in Tampa Bay, Florida and Washington.

The Predators close out their home slate and the 2017-18 season on Saturday, April 7, when the Columbus Blue Jackets come to town.

Click here to see the full press release and schedule.