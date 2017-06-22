Police continue to search for stolen cars as victims take to social media

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Car theft victims are turning to social media in the hopes of recovering their stolen vehicles.

At least three victims in the Hermitage-Mt. Juliet area have posted pictures of their stolen cars to Facebook groups.

In one case, a woman posted a picture of her new SUV on Thursday. Her Facebook post reads that someone stole her car Monday.

Another woman in Mt. Juliet posted that her daughter’s car was stolen out of their driveway between Friday night and early Saturday morning. The 2010 Ford Focus has dent on the right front fender, a Planet Fitness sticker on the back window, and partially new paint.

In another post on Friday, a woman posted that her white 2003 Acura CL, two-door car was stolen out of her driveway in the Tulip Grove subdivision.

Mt. Juliet police warn residents to lock their cars after two cars were stolen on Monday from homes where the keys were left in their cars.

If you have any information about any of the stolen cars contact your local police or call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.