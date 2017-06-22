Neil’s Dining Dash: Nashville eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.

  • KFC on Clarksville Highway in Bordeaux scored 98.
  • Dear Sushi on Stewart’s Ferry Pike scored 99.
  • Panda Express on Gallatin Road in RiverGate scored 100.
  • Chick-Fil-A on Gallatin Road in RiverGate scored 100.
  • Subway at Governor’s Square Mall in Clarksville scored 100.
  • O’Charley’s on Murfreesboro Road in Franklin scored 100.
  • Blue Cactus on Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro scored 100.
  • Sonic on New Shackle Island Road in Hendersonville scored 100.

