Nearly 90 cows die after Overton County crash

OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A tractor trailer hauling 87 head of cattle crashed in Overton County Wednesday morning.

The truck was traveling north on Highway 87 when the driver lost control, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to the THP crash report, most of the 87 cows died in the crash and those who did not will have to be put down.

Both the Overton County Sheriff and the USDA are assisting with the crash investigation.

It is unknown at this point what caused the driver to lose control.

The driver and a passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries.