Nashville Public Library closes the book on fines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – You can now borrow books, movies and music from the Nashville Public Library (NPL) without accruing overdue fines. What’s more, NPL will erase overdue fines you currently owe.

NPL officials say the change should increase access to millions of books and other materials that you can borrow with your free library card.

“I don’t believe people should be penalized for being passionate about reading, and so I’m grateful that the Metro Council joined me in funding the elimination of overdue fines at Nashville Public Library,” said Mayor Megan Barry. “We hope this effort will encourage more Nashvillians to utilize the great services available at the library and reconnect patrons who may have stopped enjoying this public treasure because of their overdue fines in the past.”

“Accessibility for all in our community is a core value for Nashville Public Library; it’s at the center of how we view our library,” said NPL Director Kent Oliver. “That’s why it makes sense to do away with late fines.”

The fine policy change begins July 5. The Library will still charge fees for lost, missing or damaged items.