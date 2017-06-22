Metro police data shows more property crimes at Opry Mills, Opryland drives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police’s Hermitage Precinct includes a larger swath of Davidson County than just Hermitage proper.

The precinct stretches from just south of downtown Nashville to the eastern edge of the county, and it includes much of the area between Percy Priest Lake and Old Hickory Lake.

According to the police department’s CompStat data, the area near the intersection of Opry Mills Drive and Opryland Drive has had more property crime incidents reported, over the past 12 weeks, than any other area in the city. In all, 120 property crimes incidents were reported.

This area falls within the Hermitage Precinct and includes reports of crime in and around Opry Mills mall. Examples of property crimes in this area are burglarized cars, shoplifting from mall stores, and vandalism.

Despite the high number of property crime incidents reported near the mall, property crimes in the Hermitage Precinct as a whole are down compared with last year.

Violent crime is up in the Hermitage Precinct this year, driven largely by an increase in street robberies.

According to Metro police data, over the past 12 weeks, the zip code with the highest incidents of violent crime is 37210. This is the area north of Lafayette Street and Murfreesboro Pike, just out of downtown Nashville. This area includes the Tony Sudekum and J.C. Napier public housing developments.

