NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify a man and woman responsible for stealing hundreds of dollars and heirloom jewelry from a car in West Meade.

Metro police reported the theft occurred in a parking lot off Hickory Valley Road earlier this month.

Surveillance video captured images of the couple and a red Chevy Camaro they fled the area in.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.