Man injured in West Nashville drive-by shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured when he was shot in West Nashville early Thursday morning.

It happened in the 4100 block of Indiana Avenue just after midnight.

Metro police told News 2 shots were fired from a vehicle that pulled up to where the victim was on Indiana Avenue.

A vehicle picked up the victim and hit two parked cars before dropping off the man at Metro General Hospital.

The victim was transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where his condition is unknown.

Police are now searching for the suspect and the dark sedan that dropped the victim off at the hospital

No description of the suspect or suspect’s vehicle was immediately released.