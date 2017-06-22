Kingsport couple added to TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WKRN) – A couple from Kingsport was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Jarret Heitmann and Makayla Stilwell are wanted out of Sullivan County in connection with a robbery and shooting that happened on June 20.

Both are charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and especially aggravated robbery.

Heitmann, 24, is a white male who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Stilwell, 22, is a white female who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

The TBI says both individuals should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information concerning their whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to their arrests.