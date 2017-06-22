Jury retires for the night in the Brandon Banks Vanderbilt rape trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The jury deliberated for six hours and, in a change of plans, they decided to go home for the evening and continue deliberating Friday morning.

When the jury first received the case, they told the judge they would reach a decision tonight.

The jury is working to determine whether former Vanderbilt University football Brandon Banks is guilty in the rape of an unconscious female student in an on-campus dorm room in June 2013.

The jury, which has been sequestered throughout the trial and consists of 16 local people —12 women, 4 men, and 6 minorities.

About 8 p.m., a juror told the judge that the team was tired. The judge released them for the evening and told them to be back at the courthouse at 9 a.m. Friday.