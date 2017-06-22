Investigators seek more witnesses in fatal Madison crash involving homeless men

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators seek public assistance to a fatal crash that happened in Madison on June 11.

Freddie Ivey, 45, and J.D. Cox, 42, were lying on the road near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard near Gallatin Pike.

At 1 a.m. on June 11, Hendersonville resident, Tracey Murphy, 45, driving a 2013 Kia Optima, struck the two pedestrians.

Murphy reported that she did not see the men prior to the collision as there are no street lights in the area. She also said it was extremely dark at the time of the crash.

Ivey died at the scene. Cox was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Witnesses said that they did not see what caused the men to be on the ground prior to the collision.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about what occurred before the crash to call the Traffic Unit at 615-862-7738.