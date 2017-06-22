I-40 West closed in East Tennessee after multiple semis crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Westbound lanes of Interstate 40 were closed Thursday afternoon due to a crash involving multiple semis.

At least one semi overturned in the crash around 1:15 p.m. just past Monterey, Tennessee.

It happened during heavy rain as Tropical Storm Cindy is bringing rainfall across the state through the next few days.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 that traffic is backed up for miles.

Injuries have yet to be reported.

Westbound lanes are expected to remain closed until at least 3:15 p.m. Eastbound lanes are not affected.