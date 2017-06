NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The world knows Nashville for country music, hospitality and, of course, hot chicken.

Hattie B’s has teamed up with Christie Cookie to introduce a twist on the Music City classic—the Nashville Hot Cookie.

The restaurant will serve the treat at both Nashville locations, in Midtown and on Charlotte Avenue in West Nashville.

The cookie is dark chocolate with chocolate chips and cayenne pepper and will be available for a limited time.