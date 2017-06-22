Former Vanderbilt basketball star reported missing in Kentucky

PADUCAH, Ky. (WKRN) – Former Vanderbilt University basketball star Joe Ford Jr. has been reported missing out of Kentucky.

According to Paducah police, the 64-year-old’s wife said she last saw him at their home Monday night when he went to bed around 8:45 p.m.

Kim Ford told authorities he usually left their house at 5:30 a.m. and she was asleep when he left Tuesday morning.

She reported said she hasn’t seen or heard from him since Monday night, noting it is unlike her husband not to call or return text messages.

Ford, who played for Vanderbilt University in the early 1970s, is a white man who is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has green eyes and gray hair. He is driving a 2010 black GMC Acadia.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 270-443-TELL.