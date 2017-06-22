Former teammates testify in trial against Brandon Banks in Vanderbilt rape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The trial for Brandon Banks continued into its fourth day Thursday with two former Vanderbilt University football players taking the stand in his defense.

Banks is accused of raping an unconscious female student in an on-campus dorm in late June 2013. He faces five counts of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Former teammate Ladarius Banks was the first witness to testify. He told the court “he did get picked on” when referring to Banks’ relationship with the team.

Another former player, Brian Kimbrough, took the stand next, saying, “Guys called him names because he didn’t go out.”

Their words come after Banks took the stand in his own defense Wednesday, telling the courtroom he was often bullied and called “gay” by other teammates, which he claims had a hand in the peer pressure he felt to take photos and partake in the rape.

After their testimonies, both the state prosecutors and Banks’ defense team rested their cases. Closing arguments are expected to begin late Thursday morning.

Banks is one of four young men charged in the high-profile case. Two former teammates, Brandon Vandenburg and Cory Batey, have already gone to trail and been sentenced.

The fourth suspect, Jaborian “Tip” McKenzie, has testified in all three trials while he himself has yet to go to trial on the same charges–five counts of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery. It’s unknown if or when he will.

Court proceedings are expected to last through the day.

