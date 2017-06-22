Driver gets 15 years after Bellevue woman killed when car crashes into condo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man who crashed his car into a Bellevue condo and killed a 71-year-old woman pleaded guilty in a Nashville courtroom Thursday.

Michael Harris, 28, was sentenced to 15 years in prison to be served at 60 percent after he was charged with vehicular homicide in the case.

The sentencing comes after he slammed into Bobbie Ann Lafollette’s condo off George Patton Road in August 2016. Lafollette, who was asleep on the couch at the time, was killed.

During Thursday’s plea hearing, Harris read a tearful apology to the victim’s family, who cried in response.