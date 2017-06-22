Clarksville pastor known for holiday signs about Jesus passes away

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A beloved Clarksville minister known for his signs reminding people of Jesus’ place during holidays has passed away.

Clarksville Now reports Reverend Jimmy Terry, of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, has been battling cancer.

His son posted the following message to his Facebook page:

My father has impacted many live touched people in ways I’ll never know, and for sure tried to tell as many people as he could about JESUS. He lived his life for others, dedicated himself to The Lord. We are all emotionally distraught as we should be…but have some solace in knowing that Pastor Jimmy Terry Sr. lived every day of his life to be where he is now.

Terry, a fixture of the Clarksville community, is best known for his eloquent oratory and evangelism through his sign campaigns that peppered the community with the message that “Christmas is all about Jesus” and “Easter is all about Jesus,” writes Clarksville Now.

He was recently honored by Mayor Kim McMillan with a proclamation for his many years of service to the community. The mayor released a statement Thursday afternoon that said, in full:

Pastor Terry was a dear friend and adviser for many years, and we will miss him. He served his faith, his family, his country, and our community with a dedication rarely seen. We send our thoughts and prayers of comfort out to his family and legion of friends. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church and Tabernacle Christian School, where he touched and improved the lives of many. His Christian example, reflected in his successful sign campaign to remind people of the reason for religious holidays, was inspirational, and will live on. Pastor Terry was a beacon of love and faith, and he had a special ability to express his Christian principles in the Public Square as well as from the pulpit. We offer our thanks and honor for everything he did to make Clarksville a better place to live, work and raise our families.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.