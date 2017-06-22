Clarksville announces details on annual Independence Day Celebration

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The city of Clarksville have announced plans for their 10th annual Independence Day Celebration.

Held at Liberty Park, the area opens at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 3. It’s free and open to the public.

There will be activities and music beginning at 6:30 p.m. with seating available throughout the park. Concerts will take place on the Great Lawn of the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

Full Circle is headlining and will play classic rock hits from the 1960s and 70s with activities such as sack races, a balloon pop competition, and award for Most Patriotic Person taking place.

According to a press release, food and drinks will be available throughout the park from D&B Concessions, Rolling Ridge Mart, Big City Dogs, Kona Ice Music City, and Doxie’s Pizza.

The evening will conclude with the city’s largest firework show beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Parking is available inside the park for vehicles with handicap license plates and placards. Marina users must have approved vehicle tags or a temporary pass.

Boats with trailers will be allowed to access the boat ramp parking area until 4 p.m. or until the parking area has been filled. No boats will be allowed to exit the parking area from 8 p.m. until the park is empty.

Additionally, Zinc Plant Road and the Zinc Plant Bridge will be closed to traffic from 9:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the fireworks show. Guests should expect long delays on Riverside Drive and Highway 48-13 before and after the event.

Liberty Park Grill will be operating from 11 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. on July 3. Beginning at 4 p.m., guests can pay a fee of $20 to park at the restaurant. Each paying vehicle will receive a $20 voucher redeemable for food and drink at Liberty Park Grill. Offer is valid July 3 only.

Satellite parking will be in downtown Clarksville and at the CMCSS Facilities Building (formerly Jostens) at 1312 Highway 48/13. Free Clarksville Transit System shuttle service to Liberty Park from both locations will begin at 4 p.m. Parking in Historic Downtown Clarksville is free after 5 p.m.

All shuttles will continue their loop until 9:15 p.m., with a slight pause in service during the fireworks.

At the conclusion of the fireworks, CTS buses displaying their destination lot will begin returning guests to the parking areas, with the last bus departing from Liberty Park promptly at 11 p.m.

Clarksville police officers will be stationed at all major intersections around Liberty Park and Riverside Drive beginning at 6 p.m. and continuing after the event. Pedestrians walking to the park are encouraged to cross only at these major intersections.

Liberty Park will close at sunset on Sunday, July 2 to prepare for the Independence Day Celebration and will reopen for general use at sunrise on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.