NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Chris Stapleton announced he’s resuming his tour Thursday night with a sold-out show in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The news comes after the award-winning country singer postponed his tour on May 31. A reason was not given.

The postponement led to Stapleton not performing at this year’s CMA Fest as planned. Click here for a list of shows that will be rescheduled.

Check ChrisStapleton.com/tour for tickets and more information.