5 people caught on surveillance washing 2 stolen cars in Hermitage

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Survelliance video discovered captured five different individuals with two stolen cars at a car wash in Wilson County.

Early Friday morning, an unlocked Kia Sorrento SUV was stolen from a driveway on Stone Hill Road in the Belinda City area of Mt. Juliet.

Then, Monday morning, an unlocked Ford Fusion sedan was stolen from a driveway on Barr Drive in the Nonaville Road area of Mt. Juliet.

Since the recent unlocked car burglaries and vehicle thefts, detectives with Mt. Juliet’s Criminal Investigative Division have been working to develop leads.

Recently, surveillance video was discovered of both stolen cars at a Hermitage car wash, where five suspects were captured on camera.

Mt. Juliet police asks to contact then should anyone be able to easily recognize them.

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects. Anyone with any information regarding the suspects are encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550.

Information can also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website..