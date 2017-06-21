Witness shot at while confronting vehicle burglars in Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a stolen SUV after a man was shot at as he tried to stop two people from breaking into a car in Goodlettsville early Wednesday morning.

It happened on Gates Road around 1 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the man witnessed the break-in attempt and confronted the suspects, which is when one of them began shooting.

No one was injured in the incident.

Metro police said the suspects drove away in a stolen Toyota 4Runner.

A short time later, an officer spotted the getaway car on Interstate 40 and initiated a pursuit.

The suspects were able to evade capture and the search is ongoing for the stolen vehicle.

No additional information was released.