Victim testifies for 4th time in Vanderbilt rape, Brandon Banks takes stand in own defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The victim at the center of the Vanderbilt University rape case testified for the fourth time in four years on Wednesday as Brandon Banks’ trial continues in Nashville.

The woman, who News 2 is not identifying, was very emotional and cried as she recalled the events leading up to her assault inside a dorm room on June 22, 2013.

“The last thing I remember is taking a few sips from a drink that he [Brandon Vandenburg] gave me. It was in a clear cup and it was blue,” she said, while referencing a drink given to her a local bar before the attack.

She continued, “The next thing I remember is waking up alone in a room that I didn’t recognize.”

When asked what time that was she answered, “I believe it was around 8 a.m. the next morning.”

“The thing that I noticed the most was my left shoulder hurt very badly,” she recalled. “Also, my left wrist and also my right knee. There was a wound that was bleeding.”

When asked if she knew Banks or had ever heard of him, she replied no.

The victim also said she had not seen Banks since “except in the evidence.”

Banks took the stand in his own defense shortly after the victim testified.

Two other former football players, Brandon Vandenburg and Cory Batey, have already been convicted in the case. Jaborian “Tip” McKenzie has yet to go to trial.

Reporter Najahe Sherman is in the courtroom and will have live reports beginning on News 2 at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

Click here for complete coverage of the Vanderbilt rape case.