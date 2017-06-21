Surveillance video captures man stealing glasses from Murfreesboro eye doctor

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are working to identify a man who was captured stealing several pairs of glasses from a Murfreesboro eye doctor on Tuesday.

It happened at Bella Optical on North Thompson Lane just before 1:30 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the man taking multiple pairs of glasses and sunglasses and hiding them in his pockets before leaving.

Police said the value of the 10 pairs of glasses is more than $4,000.

The suspect is around 40-years-old. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and shorts and sandals.

Police said the man is believed to have stolen from the same business last December.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is urged to call police at 615-893-STOP.