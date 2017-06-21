Spike strips used to stop fleeing driver in Old Hickory

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police deployed spike strips to stop a driver in Old Hickory early Wednesday morning.

Officers first noticed an SUV stopped in the middle of the road near Industrial Drive and Robinson Road around 2:30 a.m.

When police approached the car, the vehicle took off and officers pursued it for nearly four miles.

The SUV was finally stopped at Granwood Drive near The Hermitage.

Metro police did not know why the driver fled from officers. He faces charges of evading police and driving on a revoked license.

No additional information was released.