Preds home opener scheduled for October 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After making their way to the Stanley Cup Final, the Nashville Predators and their fans are ready to do it again.

Their run will begin as they kick off the regular season against the Boston Bruins Thursday, October 5 on the road.

The first time for fans to watch the Preds and for the franchise to hang its first Western Conference Champions banner will be five days later at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators host the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday, October 10 in their 2017-2018 home opener.

The Predators full 2017-2018 schedule will be released Thursday.