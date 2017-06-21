Predators David Poile wins GM of the year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – He’s been the only General Manager in the history of the Predators franchise, and after 19 years David Poile finally got recognized as the league’s best.

He received the award for General Manager of the Year at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas Wednesday night after guiding the Predators franchise to it’s first Stanley Cup Finals appearance.

Poile had lots of thank yous to dish out, including one to his wife of 40-plus years, as well as nearly everyone on the Predators staff.

“I think all the managers know that this is an organizational award, and Tom and Herb for giving me all the resources I need to be successful,” he told the crowd.

“Our building is full every night. That’s Sean Henry. They’re so creative, giving us a home ice advantage that no other team has. On the hockey side, Peter Laviolette is the best coach in National Hockey League, and of course the players,” he continued.

“They get it together and win on a nightly basis. I’ve had two big mentors in my life, and I would like to recognize them. One is my dad, who’s in the hockey hall of fame. He taught me the love of hockey and also to do the right thing, and Cliff Fletcher who hired me in 1972 with the Atlanta Flames, so thank you everybody. I appreciate it.”