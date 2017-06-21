Police: Lawrence County man attacks 3 with machete

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was charged with attacking three people with a machete in Lawrenceburg Monday.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to a home on Mockerson Road in Five Points after the homeowner reported two people showed up saying they had been attacked with a machete.

Deputies located a man and a woman who had large lacerations to their heads and shoulders.

The victims told authorities they had been attacked by 49-year-old Barry Boswell at his home, which is also on Mockerson Road.

Deputies arriving at the home found evidence of the assault in the front yard, including blood splatter on a vehicle and pools of blood in the yard.

Boswell was found intoxicated inside the home on the couch, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.

While investigators were processing the scene, a third victim walked up to the home and said she had been attacked by Boswell earlier in the day.

She had walked from the home to a nearby store where she called her mother for help.

The mother and a friend were attacked as they were attempting to pick up her daughter, according to the sheriff department.

Boswell was booked into the Lawrence County Detention Center and charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $1.5 million.