News 2 Gives Back: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every Wednesday News 2 delivers lunch to men and women who work hard each day to make our lives easier but often go unappreciated.

On June 21, News 2’s Paige Hill and Heather Easling from Nissan of Cool Springs, the presenting sponsor of News 2 Give’s Back, delivered sandwiches and drinks to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Sonny Weatherford has been with Sumner County since the mid-1980s and has been in law enforcement for almost 35 years.

The sheriff’s office saved several lives during severe flash flooding in May. Three schools buses were trapped on county roads because of the flooding and students had to be evacuated. News 2 was also there when crews helped rescue people from inside a trailer at Keystone Lane and Old Gallatin roads.

You can watch the video of the delivery on Facebook each Wednesday around 11:30 a.m.