Nashville Bike Week loses venue again

WAYNESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Bike Week, a 10-day motorcycle and music festival planned for September, once again has no venue.

Just 11 days ago, it was announced the event would be held at American Rebel Mud Park in Waynesboro. News 2 spoke with the owner at the time, who said he’s a lifelong biker and hoped to make sure the event goes on.

However, on Wednesday, owner Stan Chiras confirmed he is “pulling the plug.” In a statement to News 2, he says the decision came after discussions with state and local officials, as well as legal counsel.

Chiras’ statement reads, in full:

After discussions with State and local officials, and consulting with legal counsel, American Rebel Off Road Park is withdrawing as a venue for Nashville Bike Week and Superflow Entertainment. It became obvious that with the time remaining until the event date, there is no way to meet the promises made by Superflow Entertainment to its customers. There was also no feasible way to meet the statutory guidelines required by the State of Tennessee for permitting an event of this size. When I entered into discussion with Nashville Bike Week my intent was to contribute to saving this event for the over 4,000 fellow bikers who had already paid in advance for this event. I deeply regret this could not work out. I would like to extend an invitation to anyone who paid for this event to come to Tennessee and enjoy our hospitality and all that our county and State has to offer. You’re welcome to come and stay here at no charge. Sincerely, Stan Chiras

American Rebel Off Road Park

The troubled event has been trying to nail down a venue since early this year. Loretta Lynn Ranch cut ties in February because the organization did not meet financial obligations. Weeks later in March, organizers said a new venue announcement was coming soon. That announcement didn’t come until late May when Nashville Bike Week said it was happening at Gaylord Opryland. Five days later, though, Opryland said that wasn’t happening.

Bike Week’s embattled lead organizer, Michael Leffingwell, also known as Mike Axle, was also recently arrested on outstanding warrants from multiple Middle Tennessee counties, Kentucky, Georgia, and Missouri.

Ticket holders have long been concerned about the event, with many calling the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office, where the event was initially going to be held, asking if it’s a scam.

