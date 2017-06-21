Man wanted in elderly man’s attempted kidnapping at Nashville Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify a man they say attempted to kidnap an 81-year-old from a Walmart parking lot.

It happened on June 14 at the retailer located at 4040 Nolensville Pike.

Police said the suspect watched several elderly customers leave the store before following the victim to his car around 10:50 a.m.

According to a release, the suspect grabbed the elderly man and held him at knifepoint while ordering him to get into the trunk of the victim’s vehicle.

A Good Samaritan saw what was happening and kicked the suspect who then fled on foot toward Harding Place.

The Good Samaritan, who detectives would like to speak to, left the scene before police arrived to the scene.

The suspect is in his early 20s and has short sideburns. At the time he was wearing a dark watch on his left wrist, beige clothing, light-colored tennis shoes and a flat bill ball cap.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.