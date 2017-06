NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot one time in the Cleveland Park neighborhood of East Nashville on Wednesday.

Metro police were called North Sixth Street and Douglas Avenue just before 5 p.m.

The victim’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

Authorities told News 2 the suspect is a black man in a black vehicle, but further details have yet to be released.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

