Man arrested amid rash of car burglaries in Dickson

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The city of Dickson has experienced a rash of car burglaries this year, more than 100.

There were nine break-ins in one subdivision Monday, and more than 20 overnight Tuesday. But Wednesday morning, Dickson police say they got a break in the case.

Long-time offender Jonathon Duff was reportedly caught rummaging through a pick-up truck. Police say he took off but was caught quickly and had stolen items with him.

It all went down outside the home of Camille Brooks-Brasher.

“I heard someone yell,” she told News 2.

The first grade teacher snapped photos as Dickson police patrolled Eastdale Lane during Duff’s arrest.

Detective Chad Fussell says he’s an addict. The 24-year-old allegedly told officers he was trying to find things to feed his heroin habit.

“An unlocked door in the middle of the night is a quick score for these guys,” Det. Fussell explained.

Brooks-Brasher told News 2 her dog heard the accused burglar outside her home around 4:30 a.m.

She and her husband went downstairs and armed themselves with a handgun.

“He’s lucky the police are the ones who caught him,” Brooks-Brasher said.

By the time they go to their driveway, Dickson police were in a short foot pursuit with Duff. He was found with the husband’s watch and change in his possession, according to authorities.

“Cops did a good job. They were amazing,” said Brooks-Brasher.

Duff reportedly admitted to breaking into four cars.

But that’s just four of the 100 since January. Just this past Monday, thieves stole a hand-gun from an unsecured car within city limits.

“That’s troubling. The types of people, the actions of these people, this weapon is in their hands, they are not rational, many are high on narcotics, paranoid, possibly giving this gun away for drugs. It is a bad situation for everyone,” Det. Fussell told News 2.

Dickson police say they plan to interview Duff’s associates. He’s not charged with theft and burglary to vehicles.