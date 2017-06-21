Juvenile could be charged as adult in Hendersonville crime spree

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 16-year-old arrested over the weekend in connection with carjackings, car burglaries, and at least one gun store break-in in Hendersonville could be charged as an adult in the case.

Sumner County Assistant District Attorney Ron Blanton told News 2 his office will consider the option against the teenager, who has several prior felony convictions in juvenile court.

Hendersonville Police said the 16-year-old, whose name is not being released, bragged about being arrested about 100 times after his most recent arrest Friday night.

Blanton told News 2 he has been able to confirm 96 charges within Davidson County, as well as at least one charge outside of Middle Tennessee.

“’Wow, that’s a lot.’ That’s the first thing you think of,” he said. “It’s sad that somebody that’s 16 years old has that many interactions with law enforcement.”

The exact break down of charges is not being released since he’s a juvenile, but Blanton said some charges are for less serious infractions like loitering during school hours, while others are more serious like theft.

Blanton explained the teenager had been in the custody of the Department of Children Services, which is arguably the most severe and extreme response for a child in juvenile court, aside from transferring the case to adult court.

“Looking at somebody who has this lengthy of a history and the types of crimes that he is alleged to have committed in this situation, the law allows for us to motion juvenile court to transfer him to adult court,” the assistant DA said.

The District Attorney’s Office has not said how far back the charges date.

Three other teenagers are also charged in connection with the recent Hendersonville crime spree. All four faces charges of with aggravated robbery and two counts of theft, but investigators said more charges are anticipated.