James Neal taken in NHL Expansion Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We knew it was a strong possibility and so did Predators General Manager David Poile. James Neal is no longer a member of the Predators team.

Neal was selected in Wednesday’s expansion draft by the Vegas Golden Knights after his ninth NHL season with at least 20 goals.

GM Poile said he would try and protect his assets heading into the draft, but obviously could not find a way to protect Neal.

The right winger had 41 points for the Predators during the regular season with 23 goals. He had 9 points in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, 6 goals, and 3 assists.

Neal leaves Nashville after spending the last 3 seasons with the Predators.