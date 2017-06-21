Details released as ‘Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th’ celebration nears

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials announced new information on the city’s upcoming Fourth of July celebration in downtown Nashville.

This year’s “Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th” will have a new layout with the main concert stage located at Fifth Avenue and Broadway, while the Nashville Symphony will perform at Ascend Amphitheater.

Officials said this year’s configuration will spread attendees over a larger area of Lower Broadway and Riverfront Park, while allowing those interested in the concert to congregate closer to the Broadway stage.

The celebration, like in years past, is a free, family-friendly event that features the largest fireworks show in the country. This year’s show will feature more than 35,000 pounds of explosives.

“With the kind of year Nashville has had, it is only fitting that we celebrate with our largest fireworks show ever,” said Beth Seigenthaler Courtney, board chair of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and president at DVL Seigenthaler.

In addition to the fireworks, a Family Fun Zone will be set up at Music City Walk of Fame Park from noon to 4 p.m.

Live music will begin at 5:15 p.m. and country singer Chris Young will headline this year’s event. His performance will wrap up at 9:15 p.m.

Video screens will also be placed on Broadway between Third and Fourth avenues and at Walk of Fame Park. Audio will be piped to Public Square Park, Walk of Fame Park, Riverfront Park and The Green at Riverfront Park.

Those watching at Ascend Amphitheater will be able to watch the Broadway stage concert on screens, while those at Broadway and Walk of Fame Park will be able to watch the Nashville Symphony performances on screens.

More than 125,000 people attended last year’s celebration.