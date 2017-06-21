Dash cam captures pursuit of stolen truck, head-on crash in Antioch

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives identified the driver who fled from officers in a stolen truck and crashed head-on into a car in Antioch Saturday night.

Mt. Juliet police reported 42-year-old convicted felon Kevin Woodard, of Antioch, is wanted for multiple charges related to the pursuit.

It began when Mt. Juliet’s Police received a call about a female running away from Providence Target with a lot of merchandise around 7:30 p.m.

She was seen jumping into the passenger side of a truck, which police learned was stolen from Robertson County earlier in the day.

After spotting the stolen struck on South Mt. Juliet Road near Providence Parkway, an officer attempted to stop it.

The driver, later identified as Woodard, did not stop and attempted to recklessly evade the officer at a high rate of speed as the chase ensued.

Mt. Juliet police reported Woodard crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a car head-on near the intersection of Hobson Pike and Smith Springs Parkway.

Woodard reportedly ran away from the crash scene, leaving an injured adult female passenger behind. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was also taken to Vanderbilt where he was listed in critical condition.

Woodard has been arrested multiple times for charges related to illegal drugs, theft and shoplifting. He is currently wanted for felony evading, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license.

Anyone with information on Woodard’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550 or CrimeStoppers at 615-754-TIPS.