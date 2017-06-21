At least 1 person shot near Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was shot Wednesday at a home near the Whites Creek area.

Metro police were called just after 4 p.m. to Village Trail off Brick Church Pike, not far from the Interstate 24 and Briley Parkway interchange.

An update on the victim’s condition was not immediately known.

Details on exactly what happened have yet to be released. The investigation is active and ongoing, and nearby residents are being kept from pulling into the area.

Neighbors told News 2 the family who lives in the home has not lived there long.

