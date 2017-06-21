4 of 5 teens captured after police pursuit in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officers captured four teens after a police pursuit in Mt. Juliet early Wednesday morning.

The chase ended when the car crashed into a tree on Belinda Parkway near Providence Trail around 2:30 a.m.

Mt. Juliet police reported the teens were caught after they ran from the crash.

Police said the car initially contained five teenagers and one was not able to be captured.

There is no active search for the fifth teen.

The teens reportedly took a parent’s car on a joyride, according to Mt. Juliet police.

No one was injured in the incident.