3rd suspect indicted for first-degree murder in Zaevion Dobson case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A third man has been indicted for first-degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of teen hero Zaevion Dobson.

A Knox County grand jury on Tuesday indicted Kipling Deshawn Colbert on a count of first-degree murder.

Dobson, 15, was shot to death in December 2015 while he shielded two of his friends from the gunfire.

Police said the shooting was gang-related, but that Dobson was not involved in a gang.

Colbert was named a person of interest in the shooting. Knoxville police found Colbert and two other people after they tried to stop a vehicle in April 2016.

Colbert fled from law enforcement after the car stopped on Dandridge Avenue. He later turned himself in.

He is being held on $1 million bond.

Richard Williams and Christopher Bassett also face charges of murder and attempted murder. A trial date is set for July.

“Team justice. Team Zae. Kipling should be held accountable. He participated and he should be held accountable for his actions,” s Zaevion’s mother, Zenobia Dobson, said.

On Tuesday during a football camp in memory of her son, Zenobia Dobson relieved memories of when her son used to play for Fulton High School. The news of the indictment made her feel somewhat relieved.

She added her faith keeps her strong.

“I thank him for being the head of my life and keeping me grounded and keeping me strong,” she said.

Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch applauded the tireless effort of investigators. He said he is looking forward to the trial and is hoping to bring justice.

“This is just the start now. Bringing the charges are important but now we have got to follow through,” said Chief Rausch.

Chief Rausch said he spoke to Zenobia Dobson on the phone.

She told him she hopes investigators can find answers her family is seeking, which include the person responsible for killing Jujuan Latham. Latham is Zaevion Dobson’s cousin.

