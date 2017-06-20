Tropics heating up; Trouble in Tennessee this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We are embarking on the last leg of Spring as Summer officially arrives Tuesday night. While temperatures heat up, so are the tropics. So far, two storms have been named with a third potentially on the way. That third storm could complicate the weekend weather in middle Tennessee.

A tropical disturbance is churning over the Gulf of Mexico and continuing to strengthen. If this does become a tropical storm, it will be named Cindy.

Over the coming days, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and parts of Texas will be inundated with torrential rainfall and likely flash flooding. More than 12 inches of rain could fall over parts of the central gulf coast from what should be named Cindy. Once this storm makes a move inland, middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky will be affected.

Though the “center” of the storm may not make it here until the beginning of the weekend, this is such a large system that rain could begin as soon as Thursday. Rain becomes widespread and heavy Friday through Sunday morning.

On top of the wet weather, due to the fact this storm has tropical origins, humidity levels will skyrocket. It will feel like a rain forest. In addition, tropical systems have quite a bit of spin, and several small tornadoes could be possible as it moves inland. More so, a flood threat will be the primary concern.

Current models could change, but when you collectively incorporate rainfall from Thursday to Sunday it could add up to quite a bit.

There is the potential that some spots, not all, can accumulate more than four to five inches of rain in total. This is an evolving forecast, but plan on very wet weather by the week’s end and into the upcoming weekend.